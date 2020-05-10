The global economic downtick has become worrisome for most companies in the Glycobiology market. Hence, companies are vying opportunities to gain competitive edge over other market players to capitalize on value-grab opportunities. Gain full access on our recently published report on the Glycobiology market that highlights how companies are adopting alternative business strategies to stay afloat during debilitating times.

Assessment of the Global Glycobiology Market

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) recently published a report which provides a deep understanding of the various factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Glycobiology market in the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study takes into account the historical and current market trends to predict the course of the Glycobiology market in the upcoming years. Further, the growth opportunities, drivers, and major challenges faced by market players in the Glycobiology market are discussed in detail.

Regional Outlook

The team of analysts at MRRSE, track the major developments within the Glycobiology sphere in various geographies. The market share, size, and value of each region are discussed in the report along with explanatory graphs, tables, and figures.

Competitive Outlook

This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments of leading companies operating in the Glycobiology market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

The report offers valuable insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.

segmented as follows:

Instruments

Enzymes

Consumables

Reagent Kits

Enzymes product type segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share of 53.0% in 2016, and is expected to register a higher CAGR as compared to other product type segments during forecast period 2016–2024.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented as follows:

Drug Discovery and Development

Diagnostic Application Oncology Immunology Others

Industrial Application

Therapeutic Application Oncology Immunology Others

Others

“Drug discovery and development application segment is expected to witness highest growth at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period”.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as follows:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Laboratories

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Contract Research Organizations

Biotechnology Industry

Academic Institutions

Others

On the basis of region/country, the market is segmented as follows:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K. Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of MEA



North America glycobiology market is estimated to account for 44.2% revenue share in 2016, and is expected to dominate the global glycobiology market over the forecast period. APAC glycobiology market is expected to register a higher CAGR as compared to other regions.

Some key market participants included in PMR’s global glycobiology market include Merck KGaA, Bio-Techne Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Plexera Bioscience LLC, New England Biolabs Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., and ProZyme, Inc.

