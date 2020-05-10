Demand for Genetic Testing Services Translates into Revenue Opportunities for Genetic Testing Services Market; COVID-19 Acts Catalyst to Market Growth
A recent market study on the global Genetic Testing Services market reveals that the global Genetic Testing Services market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Genetic Testing Services market is discussed in the presented study.
The Genetic Testing Services market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Genetic Testing Services market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Genetic Testing Services market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Genetic Testing Services market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the Genetic Testing Services market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the Genetic Testing Services Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Genetic Testing Services market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Genetic Testing Services market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Genetic Testing Services market
The presented report segregates the Genetic Testing Services market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Genetic Testing Services market.
Segmentation of the Genetic Testing Services market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Genetic Testing Services market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Genetic Testing Services market report.
companies profiled in the report are Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Genomic Health, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Ambry Genetics, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., CENTOGENE AG, and 23andMe, Inc.
The global genetic testing services market has been segmented as follows:
Global Genetic Testing Services Market, by Test Type
- Prenatal Testing
- Newborn Screening
- Predictive & Presymptomatic Testing
- Pharmacogenomic Testing
- Others
Global Genetic Testing Services Market, by Service Provider
- Hospital-based Laboratories
- Diagnostic laboratories
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
Global Genetic Testing Services Market, by Application
- Oncology
- Infectious Diseases
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Others
Global Genetic Testing Services Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of MEA.
