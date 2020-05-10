A recent market study on the global Sharps Containers market reveals that the global Sharps Containers market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Sharps Containers market is discussed in the presented study.

The Sharps Containers market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Sharps Containers market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Sharps Containers market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Segmentation of the Sharps Containers market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Sharps Containers market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Sharps Containers market report.

companies profiled in this report on the global sharps containers market are Medtronic, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Daniels Health, Sharps Compliance, Inc., MAUSER, EnviroTain, LLC, Bondtech Corporation, Bemis Manufacturing Company, and Henry Schein, Inc.

The global sharps containers market has been segmented as follows:

Sharps Containers Market, by Product Type

Patient Room Containers

Phlebotomy Containers

Multipurpose Containers

Sharps Containers Market, by Waste Type

Infectious & Pathological Waste

Sharps Waste

Pharmaceutical Waste

Non-infectious & Other Waste

Sharps Containers Market, by Medical Waste Generator

Hospitals

Long-term Care & Urgent Care Centers

Clinics & Physician’s Offices

Pharmaceutical Companies

Pharmacies

Others

Sharps Containers Market, by Usage Type

Disposable Containers

Reusable Containers

Sharps Containers Market, by Distribution Channel

Direct Sale

Online Sale

Retail Sale

Sharps Containers Market, by Container Size

1–2 Gallons

2–4 Gallons

4–8 Gallons

Others

Sharps Containers Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



