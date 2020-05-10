COVID-19 Forecast: Ongoing Pandemic to Impact Sales of Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Product through Second Quarter
The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.
According to the report, the Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market landscape amidst the global pandemic.
- Company share analysis and competition landscape
- Recent trends and notable developments in the Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market space
- Growth projections of each market segment and sub-segment during the forecast period
- COVID-19 impact on the global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market
- Recent innovations, product launches, and technological advances relevant to the Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market
Regional Assessment
The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market across various geographies such as:
Application Assessment
The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:
Competitive Dynamics
The global purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market report provides company market share analysis of various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Dell Inc., (EMC Corporation), IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Fujitsu Limited, CommVault Systems, Inc., Barracuda Network Inc. (Thoma Bravo, LLC), Symantec Corporation, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, NetApp, Inc., and Quantum Corporation.
The purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market has been segmented as below:
Market Segmentation: GlobalPurpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market
By System
- Open
- Mainframe
By Component
- Product Type
- Virtual Appliance
- Physical Appliance
- Software
- Professional Services
- Installation and Integration
- Support and Maintenance
By Enterprise Size
- Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
By Industry Vertical
- BFSI (Banking, Financial, Services and Insurance)
- Telecom and IT
- Government
- Healthcare
- Education
- Manufacturing
- Travel and Hospitality
- Energy and Utility
- Others (Retail, Media and Entertainment etc.)
The report resolves the following doubts related to the Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market:
- Who are the leading market players operating in the current Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market landscape?
- Which region is expected to dominate the Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market in terms of market share and size during the forecast period?
- What are the various factors that are likely to contribute to the growth of the Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market in the upcoming years?
- What is the most impactful marketing strategy adopted by players in the Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market?
- What is the projected CAGR growth of application 1 during the forecast period?
