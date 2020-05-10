A recent market study on the global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED market reveals that the global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED market is discussed in the presented study.

The Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The presented report segregates the Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED market.

Segmentation of the Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED market report.

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players such as OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, LG Innotek, Lumileds Holding B.V., and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. These players are innovating novel products pertaining to chip scale package (CSP) LED. In January 2018, LG Innotek developed a “flip-chip LED package” that provides prominent luminous flux along with higher efficiency without affecting the performance. The product is in the form of chip scale packaging and is expected to be helpful for various backlighting applications worldwide.

Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market Segments

Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market, by Application

Backlight LED

Flash LED

Automotive Lighting

General Lighting

Others

Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market, by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market, by Power Range

Low to Medium

High

Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The Netherlands Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan Republic of Korea Taiwan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Israel Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



