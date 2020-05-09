A recent market study on the global Transportation Management System market reveals that the global Transportation Management System market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Transportation Management System market is discussed in the presented study.

The Transportation Management System market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Transportation Management System market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Transportation Management System market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The major players in the global automotive transportation management systems market are: 3GTMS, Inc. (U.S.), CargoSmart Ltd. (Hong Kong), Descartes Systems Group, Inc. (Canada), Manhattan Associates, Inc. (U.S.), BluJay Solution (U.K.), One Network Enterprises (U.S.), JDA Software Group, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany) and Precision Software, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

The segments covered in the global transportation management systems market are as follows:

By Application

Electronics and Electrical

Industrial

Food & Beverage

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Others

By Detection

On-Premise

On-Demand

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



