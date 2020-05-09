Supply Shortages Prevail During Covid-19 Outbreak, Restricting Growth of Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market
A recent market study on the global Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market reveals that the global Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market is discussed in the presented study.
The Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market
The presented report segregates the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market.
Segmentation of the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market report.
The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global non-alcoholic malt beverages market. Some of the major companies operating in the global non-alcoholic malt beverages market are Van Pur S.A., Nestlé S.A., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., CHI Ltd., Royal Unibrew A/S, United Dutch Breweries B.V., United Dutch Breweries B.V., and Harboes Bryggeri A/S.
Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Product Type
- Dairy-based
- Carbonated & Soda Drinks
Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Flavor Type
- Classic/ Natural
- Apple
- Peach
- Citrus
- Berry
- Pomegranate
- Mixed Fruit
- Coffee/ Cocoa
- Others (vanilla, tea, etc.)
Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Packaging Type
- Bottles
- Cans
- Liquid Cartons
Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Distribution Channel
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Discount Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online Retail
Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
