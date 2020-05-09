Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Some of the key players profiled in the global mobile satellite services (MSS) market report include Echostar Corporation, Ericsson AB, GlobalStar Corporation, Inmarsat Inc, Intelsat, S.A., Iridium Communications, Inc., ORBCOMM, Inc., Singtel Satellite, Telstra Corporation Ltd., Tesacom, Thuraya Telecommunications Company and ViaSat Inc among others.

The global mobile satellite services (MSS) market is segmented as below:

Global Mobile satellite services (MSS) Market, By Access Type

Aeronautical MSS

Land MSS

Maritime MSS

Personal MSS

Broadcast MSS

Global Mobile satellite services (MSS) Market, By Service type

Data Service

Voice Service

Global Mobile satellite services (MSS) Market, By End-Use Industry

Oil & Gas

Media & Entertainment

Mining

Military & Defense

Aviation

Government (Disaster Management)

Transportation Land Rail Marine

Automotive

Others

Global Mobile satellite services (MSS) Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Australia Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



