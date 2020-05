From $535.4 million in 2019, the patch management market is expected to grow to $3,245.6 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.8% during 2020–2030 (forecast period). The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) category led the market in 2019, among all industries, as the sector faces constant cyber threats from external as well as internal sources. This is leading to a strong focus on the adoption of vulnerability management and security solutions to secure customers’ financial data.

The rapid automation of business processes is the key patch management market trend. IT automation helps in integrating various processes and tools, via automated workflow. The conventional process of patch management creates the need for extensive human engagement, in not only accomplishing the process, but also keeping the software products updated with the newest compliance standards and most recently launched features. Contrarily, automating the process provides consistency, improved security, and better system insights, which lead to enhanced protection for organizations.

On the geographical basis, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and North America held over 60.0% share in the patch management market in 2019. North America is home to a large number of multinational enterprises, and its IT infrastructure is also rather developed. Due to the prevailing cyber-attack risk, companies in the region are rapidly adopting such solutions to reduce their vulnerability. Additionally, with the increasing need to update the security patches, the market is progressing in the region.

The highly competitive patch management market is characterized by the presence of several players, including Micro Focus International plc, Microsoft Corporation, ManageEngine, HPE Company, Symantec SA, Avast PLC, Cisco Systems Inc., and Oracle Corporation. In November 2019, Qualys Inc, a provider of cloud-based compliance and security solutions, entered into a partnership with Microsoft, to integrate its container security and vulnerability management features with Microsoft Azure.