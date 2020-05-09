A recent market study on the global Oilfield Production Chemicals market reveals that the global Oilfield Production Chemicals market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The Oilfield Production Chemicals market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Oilfield Production Chemicals market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Oilfield Production Chemicals market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

DowDuPont

BHGE

Ecolab

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Solvay

Akzo Nobel

Clariant

Arkema

Huntsman

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Demulsifiers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Paraffin Inhibitors

Biocides

Hydrate Inhibitors

H2S Scavengers

Scale Inhibitors

Others

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Shale Gas

