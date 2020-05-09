Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Market to Slip Due to Delays in Production Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak
A recent market study on the global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market reveals that the global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- What are the factors that could impede the growth of the Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market
The presented report segregates the Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market.
Segmentation of the Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bracco Imaging
Bayer
Mallinckrodt
Nordion
Triad Isotopes
Lantheus
IBA Group
GE Healthcare
China Isotope & Radiation
Jubilant Pharma
Eli Lilly
Advanced Accelerator Applications
SIEMENS
Dongcheng
Navidea
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Diagnostic Radioisotopes
Therapeutic Radioisotopes
Segment by Application
Oncology
Cardiology
Other
