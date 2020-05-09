Global Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market during the assessment period.

Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market. The Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

In terms of geography, the rapidly expanding market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to fuel the demand for benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP). Rapid growth in the construction activities especially in the high growth nations such as China, India and other South East Asian countries are expected to be the major demand markets for flooring and adhesive & sealant applications of benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP). Furthermore, rapid urbanization in these high GDP nations is instilling a demand for infrastructure, building and construction projects. In North America and Europe the rising awareness and health consciousness has concluded in a shift towards biobased alternatives to phthalates including benzyl butyl phthalates (BBP). In Europe, benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP) is being gradually phased out with only two manufactures producing it at present. This move is in accordance with the strict regulations introduced by REACH against toxic products such as phthalates including benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP). In North America, Canada has banned the use of benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP) in children toys and child care products while in the U.S. it has been listed as a developmental toxicant in 2005 by Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) based in California.

Some of the players in the benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP) market include Alfa Aesar (Johnson Matthey Company), Ferro Corporation and Hallstar Company among others.

Why Buy from MRRSE?