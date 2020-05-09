A recent market study on the global Manhole Covers market reveals that the global Manhole Covers market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Manhole Covers market is discussed in the presented study.

The Manhole Covers market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Manhole Covers market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Manhole Covers market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein the application and product segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global manhole covers market by segmenting it in terms of product, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for manhole covers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the markets for individual products and applications of manhole covers in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global manhole covers market. Key players profiled in the report include EJ Group Inc., Eagle Manufacturing Group, Fibrelite, Crescent Foundry, Saint-Gobain, Forecourt Solutions, Polieco Group, Ducast Factory, Terra Firma Industries, Hygrade Products Limited, Prime Composites Australia Ply Ltd., MC Pipes, and Manhole Covers Ltd.. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global manhole covers market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global manhole covers market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, application, and region. Market size and forecast for each product and application segments have been provided for the global and regional markets. Market numbers for composite manhole covers in various applications have been provided for regional markets.

Global Manhole Covers Market, by Product

Metal Covers Cast Iron Ductile Iron Steel

Concrete Covers Conventional Concrete Steel Fiber Reinforced Concrete

Composite Covers FRP/GRP Others



Global Manhole Covers Market, by Application

Municipal

Industrial Facilities

Commercial Facilities

Utility Pits

Others

Global Manhole Covers Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides an extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

It provides analysis of various materials and applications, in which manhole covers are used

It identifies key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the manhole covers market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers a comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global manhole covers market between 2017 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape for key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ five forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers

