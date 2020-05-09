Major Companies in Wood-Pellets Market Struggle to Fulfil the Extraordinary Demand Intensified by COVID-43
The global Wood-Pellets market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Wood-Pellets market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.
The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Wood-Pellets market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Wood-Pellets market. The Wood-Pellets market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Wood-Pellets market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe and China. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of volume for the period 2015-2026.
Competition Analysis
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Wood-Pellets market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Wood-Pellets market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Wood-Pellets market.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Enviva
Pinnacle
Vyborgskaya Cellulose
Rentech
Innogy
Graanul Invest Group
Zilkha Biomass Energy
Canfor
General Biofuels
Pacific BioEnergy
Protocol Energy
PFEIFER
Biomass Secure Power
Viridis Energy
Westervelt
BTH Quitman Hickory
Energex
Lignetics
Equustock
Fram Renewable Fuels
RusForest
Neova
Drax Biomass International
Enova Energy Group
Aoke Ruifeng
DEVOTION
Dalin Biological
Senon Renewable Energy
Xirui New Energy
Weige Bio-tech Energy
Jianghe Biomass Energy
Huinan Hongri
Wood-Pellets Breakdown Data by Type
White Pellet
Black Pellet
White pellet is the most widely used type which takes up about 98% of the total sales in 2018.
Wood-Pellets Breakdown Data by Application
Power Generation
Industrial Furnace
Civil Use
Other
The Wood-Pellets market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:
- Historical and future growth of the global Wood-Pellets market.
- Segmentation of the Wood-Pellets market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.
- Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Wood-Pellets market players.
The Wood-Pellets market research addresses critical questions, such as
- Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029?
- How are the consumers using Wood-Pellets for various purposes?
- Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Wood-Pellets ?
- At what rate has the global Wood-Pellets market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?
- In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?
The global Wood-Pellets market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.
