The global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

The competition landscape section in the report includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market based on their projected value share, and business profiling of major players. The competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments with respect to the leading players.

Major players in the Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market include Bradshaw Electric Vehicles, citEcar Electric Vehicles, Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd., DY Corporation, E-Way Golf Cars and Garia A/S, Ingersoll-Rand plc. Other prominent market players include Polaris Industries Inc., Textron Inc. and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

The global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market is segmented as below:

Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market, By Engine

Gas Powered Engine

Electric Powered Engine

Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market, By Type

Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV)

Golf Cart

Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

What insights readers can gather from the Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market report?

A critical study of the Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market share and why? What strategies are the Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market? What factors are negatively affecting the Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market growth? What will be the value of the global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market by the end of 2029?

