Growth of Pet Food Market Plunges amid Significant Decline in Consumer Confidence due to COVID-19 Crisis

The recent market study suggests that the global Pet Food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Pet Food market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Pet Food market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Pet Food market Segmentation Analysis of the Pet Food Market The Pet Food market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product. The Pet Food market report evaluates how the Pet Food is being utilized by various end-users. By Region The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Pet Food market in different regions including: the demand for packaged and branded food. In addition, demand for pets for companionship and for security reason is rising due to the growing trend towards nuclear family. This, in turn, has significantly boosted demand for pet food in these regions.

However, the rising incident of pets being allergic and strict government regulations acts as the restraining factors for the growth of pet food market. In addition, the increasing expense of feeding pets and cultural/Islamic regulations also hinders the growth of pet food market.

The study highlights current market trends and provides the forecast from 2014 to 2020. The present market size and forecast until 2020 has been provided in the report. The micro economic factor affecting the demand and growth of the market has also been provided in the report.

The pet food market in the Middle East is expected to experience stable growth during the forecast period. Demand for pets for companionship is rising due to the growing trend towards nuclear family. This, in turn, has significantly boosted demand for pet food in the region. Furthermore, increasing awareness among people regarding the health of pets is anticipated to fuel demand for pet food in Middle East and Latin America. In Latin America, the major factor fuelling the demand of pet food is rapid urbanization. Urbanization is associated with busy work schedule leading to increasing adoption of pets.

In both Middle East and Latin America, dry pet food held the maximum share in the pet food market among the different food types because of its ease of handling and less cost. Moreover, it is easier to feed pets with dry pet food. Among the pet types, the dog food held the major share. The trend shows that dogs are much more preferred than other pets as it can be used to release stress and for security purposes also. This factor is fuelling the demand for dog food in this region. However, in both Middle East and Latin America the nutritious pet food is the fastest growing segment. As people are getting more attached towards pet they are becoming very much cautious about their pet’s nutrition. Owners endeavor to provide nutritious food to pets is the factor responsible for the growth of the nutritious pet food market.

The conclusive analysis of the Middle East and Latin America Pet food market and the forecasted market growth for the period 2014 to 2020 is provided in this report.

Overall, the report takes into account a complete analysis of Middle East and Latin America pet food market and provides a predicted growth for the period 2014 to 2020, taking into account the various macro and micro economic factors affecting the market.

The pet food market is segmented into:

Pet Food Market, by Pet Type

Dog Food

Cat Food

Others

Pet Food Market, by Pet Food Type

Dry Food

Wet/Canned Food

Nutritious

Snacks/ Treats

Others

Pet Food Market, by Geography:

Middle East Israel UAE Others



Latin America Brazil Argentina Others



