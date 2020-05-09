A recent market study on the global Structural Health Monitoring market reveals that the global Structural Health Monitoring market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Structural Health Monitoring market is discussed in the presented study.

The Structural Health Monitoring market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Structural Health Monitoring market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Structural Health Monitoring market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/8698?source=atm

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Structural Health Monitoring market?

What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?

Why are the sales of the Structural Health Monitoring market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the Structural Health Monitoring Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Structural Health Monitoring market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Structural Health Monitoring market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Structural Health Monitoring market

The presented report segregates the Structural Health Monitoring market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Structural Health Monitoring market.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/8698?source=atm

Segmentation of the Structural Health Monitoring market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Structural Health Monitoring market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Structural Health Monitoring market report.

Market segmentation

The global structural health monitoring (SHM) market has been segmented on the basis of Type (Wired SHM System, Wireless SHM System); Component (Hardware, Software, Services); Application (Bridges & Dams, Buildings & Stadiums, Vessels & Platforms, Airframes & Wind Turbines, Large Machinery & Equipment); and Region (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan).

Wired structural health monitoring system expected to dominate the global structural health monitoring market

The Wired segment is estimated to account for a market revenue share of 65.2% by the end of 2016. This segment is estimated to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 2,541.0 Mn between 2016 and 2026. The Wireless segment is expected to reach a value of US$ 2,194.1 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

Hardware segment likely to account for a larger market share by 2016 end

In 2015, the Hardware segment was valued at US$ 910.7 Mn and is estimated to reach US$ 1,019.1 Mn by the end of 2016, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth rate of 11.9%. The Software segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 784.9 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.7 % during the forecast period.

Bridges & Dams segment expected to be the major market segment by 2016 end

The Bridges & Dams segment was valued at US$ 477.3 Mn in 2015 and is anticipated to reach US$ 549.2 Mn by the end of 2016, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth rate of 15.1%. The Buildings & Stadiums segment is estimated to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 1,122.8 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

North America expected to dominate the global structural health monitoring market

The North America market is estimated to account for 26.9% share of the global structural health monitoring market by the end of 2016 while the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) market is likely to hold 16.9% share of the overall global structural health monitoring market in 2016. The market in North America is anticipated to be valued at US$ 427.4 Mn by the end of 2016. The Western Europe market is estimated to be valued at US$ 343.2 Mn by the end of 2016.

Top market players are focusing on introducing new testing platforms and mobile-based structural health monitoring platforms to outperform competition

Some of the well-known companies operating in the global structural health monitoring market are National Instruments Corporation, Advitam Inc. (Vinci SA), Digitexx Data Systems, Inc., Acellent Technologies, Inc., Strainstall UK Limited (James Fisher & Sons PLC), Nova Metrix LLC, COWI A/S, Geocomp Corporation, Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH, and Kinemetrics Inc. These companies are entering into collaborations with hardware and software vendors to improve product quality and enhance service and support levels. Top players are also making strategic investments to increase production capacity and are expanding their market footprint through acquisitions.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/8698?source=atm