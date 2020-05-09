The global economic downtick has become worrisome for most companies in the Radiopharmaceutical market. Hence, companies are vying opportunities to gain competitive edge over other market players to capitalize on value-grab opportunities. Gain full access on our recently published report on the Radiopharmaceutical market that highlights how companies are adopting alternative business strategies to stay afloat during debilitating times.

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) recently published a report which provides a deep understanding of the various factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Radiopharmaceutical market in the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study takes into account the historical and current market trends to predict the course of the Radiopharmaceutical market in the upcoming years. Further, the growth opportunities, drivers, and major challenges faced by market players in the Radiopharmaceutical market are discussed in detail.

The team of analysts at MRRSE, track the major developments within the Radiopharmaceutical sphere in various geographies. The market share, size, and value of each region are discussed in the report along with explanatory graphs, tables, and figures.

This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments of leading companies operating in the Radiopharmaceutical market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.

The report offers valuable insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.

The report also profiles major players in the global radiopharmaceutical market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), Eckert & Ziegler, GE Healthcare, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Lantheus Holdings, Inc., Mallinckrodt PLC, Nordion, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, and Positron Corporation.

Key Segments of the Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market

By Radioisotope

Technetium-99

Gallium-67

Iodine-123

18F

Rubidium-82

Yttrium-90

Lutetium-177

By Source

Nuclear Reactors

Cyclotrons

By End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Application

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Oncology Brachytherapy Others

Nephrology

Neurology

Immunology

Others

By Region and Country

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



