Digital Substations Observes Drop in Sales During COVID-19 Pandemic; Market to Regain Lost Ground After Pandemic
The global Digital Substations market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Digital Substations market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Digital Substations market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Digital Substations market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Competitive Dynamics
The report covers well-established players such as ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., NR Electric Co., Ltd., EFACEC and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.
The global digital substations market is segmented as below:
Global Digital Substations Market, by Module
- Hardware
- Fiber Optic Communication Network
- SCADA
Global Digital Substations Market, by Type
- Transmission Substations
- Distribution Substations
Global Digital Substations Market, by Voltage
- Up to 220 kV
- 220-550 kV
- Above 500 kV
Global Digital Substations Market, by Industry
- Utilities
- Metal
- Mining
- Oil & Gas
- Transportation
Global Digital Substations Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Digital Substations market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Digital Substations market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Digital Substations Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Digital Substations market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Digital Substations market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
