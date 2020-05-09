COVID-19 Shatters Menthol Cigarette Market as Key Players Forced to Halt Their Operations
A recent market study on the global Menthol Cigarette market reveals that the global Menthol Cigarette market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The Menthol Cigarette market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Menthol Cigarette market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Menthol Cigarette market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.
The presented report segregates the Menthol Cigarette market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Menthol Cigarette market.
Segmentation of the Menthol Cigarette market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Menthol Cigarette market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Menthol Cigarette market report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
CHINA TOBACCO
Altria Group
British American Tobacco
Japan Tabacco
Imperial Tobacco Group
KT&G
Universal
Alliance One International
R.J. Reynolds
PT Gudang Garam Tbk
Donskoy Tabak
Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor
Thailand Tobacco Monopoly
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
King Size
100S
Shorties
Segment by Application
Male Smokers
Female Smokers
