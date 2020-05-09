Detailed Study on the Global Electric Spindles Market

Electric Spindles Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

End-use Industry Assessment

The following manufacturers are covered:

NSK

GMN

IBAG

Setco

SKF

Faemat

Colombo

SIEMENS

TOX PRESSOTECHNIK GmbH

INNA Spindle Technology

OKUMA

RMC Elettromandrini

Theta Precision Co

Posa Spindle

SpinTech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Ordinary Frequency Drive

Vector Controls the Drive of the Drive

Direct Torque Control

Segment by Application

Machine Tool

Electronic Equipment

Other

