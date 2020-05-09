The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Online Gambling & Betting market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Online Gambling & Betting market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Online Gambling & Betting market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Online Gambling & Betting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Online Gambling & Betting market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

competition landscape which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global Online Gambling & Betting Market based on their revenue of 2017. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors, such as, market positioning, product offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to capabilities of a company, while factors, including top line growth, segment growth, market share, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to the company’s potential to grow.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, and market revenue for 2015 to 2017. Leading players operating in the Online Gambling & Betting Market include 888 Holdings plc. The Stars Group, Fortuna Entertainment Group, Paddy Power Betfair plc., GVC Holdings Plc., and Kindred Group, as profiled in this report.

The global Online Gambling & Betting Market has been segmented as below:

By Gaming Type

Poker

Casino

Social Gaming

Lottery

Bingo

Sports Betting

Fantasy Sports

By Device Type

Desktop

Mobile

Tab

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

