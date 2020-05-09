New Study on the Global Automotive Robotics Market by PMR

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Automotive Robotics market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Automotive Robotics market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Automotive Robotics market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

As per the report, the global Automotive Robotics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Automotive Robotics , surge in research and development and more.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Automotive Robotics market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.

Prominent players covered in the report are:

Regional Assessment

The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.

key players in this industry are well-known companies who has shown their presence in all the regions, hence growth in the automotive sector is directly driving the market of automotive robotics. The significant drivers that trigger the demand for robots in the automotive industry are persistence in high investment in production capacity of new or advanced automotive product line in evolving market, modernization in the key automobile producing regions such as US, Russia, Germany, India, China, Japan and many more., emerging need for saving product launch time, evolving need of alternative source for unskilled labor or eliminating issue of rising labor costs, and high demand for precision and quality control, among others.

Automotive Robotics Market: Market Segmentation

The global automotive robotics market is segmented based on its product types, components, and applications.

Based on its product types, automotive robotics market is segmented into:

Articulated

Cartesian

SCARA

Cylindrical

Based on its components, automotive robotics market is segmented into:

Controller

Robotic Arm

End Effector

Sensors

Drive

Based on its applications, automotive robotics market is segmented into:

Primary Manufacturing Process Robots Cutting Welding Painting

Secondary Manufacturing Process Robots Material Handling Palletizing Packaging Assembly Of The Components Dis-Assembly Of The Components



Automotive Robotics Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, the global automotive robotics market has been categorized into seven key regions including North and Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The automotive robotics market is globally expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Despite the soft economy, consumers of North America are buying cars which raise the production in the automotive sector in countries such as Canada and the US, as well as North America one of the automobile manufacturing companies' hub this made, North America is a leading region in automotive robotics market. Western & Eastern Europe, as well as Japan, are the other regions which are known as the origin of key players from the automobile industry, the production of automobiles in these companies increased the demand for automotive robotics in Western, Eastern Europe as well as Japan making them other leading regions. Countries such as China, India are the principal countries in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan region, development wise, many industries such as automotive, electronics, and aviation are opening their factories in these countries, this generates the demand of automotive robotics market by making Asia Pacific excluding Japan as an emerging region.

Automotive Robotics Market: Key players

Some of the key players of global automotive robotics market include Yaskawa Electric Corporation, ABB Group, Yamaha Robotics, Comau SpA, Universal Robots, Denso Wave Incorporated, Stäubli, Dürr AG, Siasun Robot & Automation Co., Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Harmonic Drive System, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Reis Gmbh & Co. Kg Maschinenfabrik, KUKA AG, and Panasonic Welding Systems Co. Ltd., among other major players in the market. Other players in the market of automotive robotics are Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Kawasaki Robotics), Omron Corporation (Adept Technology, Inc.), and Nabtesco Motion Control, Inc.

