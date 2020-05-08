Globally Leading Manufacturers of Field Service Management product Scale up Production to Meet Sharp Spike in Demand Fueled by COVID-55
The latest report on the Field Service Management market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Field Service Management market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Field Service Management market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Field Service Management market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Field Service Management market.
The report reveals that the Field Service Management market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Field Service Management market are enclosed in the report.
The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Field Service Management market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.
The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Field Service Management market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.
Market: Competitive Analysis
The competition landscape section in the report includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global field service management market based on their projected value share, and business profiling of major players. The competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments with respect to the leading players.
Major players in the field service management market include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, ClickSoftware Technologies Ltd., Astea International Inc., Coresystems AG and IFS AB (Industrial and Financial Systems). Other prominent players in the field service management market are Microsoft Corporation, Praxedo, Retriever Communications Pty Ltd. and ServiceMax, Inc.
The Global Field Service Management Market is segmented as below:
Global Field Service Management Market, By Solution
- Billing and Invoicing
- Inventory Management
- Mobile Field Execution
- Reporting and Dashboards
- Schedule and Dispatch
- Tracking and Performance Management
- Work Order Management
Global Field Service Management Market, By Service
- Consulting
- Implementation
- Training and Support
Global Field Service Management Market, By Deployment Type
- Cloud
- On-Premises
Global Field Service Management Market, By User Type
- Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)
- Large Enterprise
Global Field Service Management Market, By Industry Vertical
- BFSI
- Construction and Real Estate
- Energy and Utilities
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Telecom and IT
- Transportation and Logistics
- Others
Global Field Service Management Market, By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K
- France
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Important Doubts Related to the Field Service Management Market Addressed in the Report:
- In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Field Service Management market?
- What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Field Service Management market due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players?
- What is the future of the Field Service Management market in region 2?
- What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?
Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report
- The growth potential of the emerging players in the Field Service Management market
- Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players
- Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments
- Current trends impacting the growth of the Field Service Management market
- The domestic and international presence of companies within the Field Service Management market
