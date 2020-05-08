The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Drug Discovery Informatics market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Drug Discovery Informatics market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

major players in the global drug discovery informatics market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Biogen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Insilico Medicine, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Schrödinger, LLC, Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI), and Certara, L.P.

The global drug discovery informatics market has been segmented as below:

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by Product

Discovery Informatics

Development Informatics

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by Mode

In-House Informatics

Outsourced Informatics

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by Function

Sequencing and Target Data Analysis

Docking

Lead Generation Informatics

Identification & Validation Informatics

Molecular Modeling

Others

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



