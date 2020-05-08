Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Witnesses Decline in Sales as Demand Takes a Dip During Pandemic; Swift Market Rebound on Cards Post Recovery
Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market covering all important parameters.
The report on the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.
The key points of the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) are included:
Segment by Type, the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market is segmented into
Steel Concrete Fiber
Synthetic Concrete Fiber
Glass Concrete Fiber
Others
Segment by Application, the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market is segmented into
Industrial Flooring
Bridge & Road
Residential & commercial Building
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Share Analysis
Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) business, the date to enter into the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market, Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Bekaert
Euclid Chemical
Nycon
Propex
Sika
Hunan Sunshine
Junwei Metal Fiber
Owens Corning
Harex
Huierjie
Fibercon
GCP Applied Technologies
Taian Tongban Fiber
Fabpro Polymers
Wuhan Xintu
Ganzhou Daye
Bautech
ABC Polymer Industries
EPC
FORTA
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
* Estimates 2018-2025 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
