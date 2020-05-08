Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Paints and Coatings market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Paints and Coatings market.

The report on the global Paints and Coatings market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Paints and Coatings market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Paints and Coatings market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Paints and Coatings market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Paints and Coatings market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Paints and Coatings market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Paints and Coatings Market Segmentation

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Paints and Coatings market in various geographies such as:

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Paints and Coatings market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked by resin, technology, and application based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global paints & coatings market by segmenting it in terms of base resin, technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for paints & coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on individual by resin, technology, and application of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global paints & coatings market. The paints & coatings market is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the market include The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Valspar,, Akzo Nobel N.V, Nippon Paint Holdings, KCC Corporation, and Jotun A/S.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global paints & coatings market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global paints & coatings market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin, technology, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each resin, technology, and application segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Resin

Acrylic

Polyurethanes

Polyesters

Epoxy

Alkyd

Others (including Silicone, Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA), Polyester, and Fluropolymer)

Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

High Solid

Powder

Others (including UV-cure and moisture cure)

Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Application

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Packaging

Health Care & Medical Devices

Marine

Electrical & Electronics

Others (including Wood Working)

Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report addresses the following doubts related to the Paints and Coatings market: