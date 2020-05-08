Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Automotive Airbag market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Automotive Airbag market.

The report on the global Automotive Airbag market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Automotive Airbag market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Automotive Airbag market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Automotive Airbag market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Automotive Airbag market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Automotive Airbag market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Automotive Airbag Market Segmentation

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Automotive Airbag market in various geographies such as:

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Automotive Airbag market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

Among all the vehicle types, the Passenger Cars segment is estimated to account for about 79% value share in the global automotive airbag market by 2027 end followed by the CV/LCV segment with about 16% value share. The Passenger Cars segment is anticipated to show a higher incremental value during the forecast period. Among all the vehicle type segments, the Passenger Cars segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period. This segment is anticipated to gain significant BPS during the 10 year period from 2017 to 2027. Nowadays, self-driving vehicles is the latest trend in the market. A steady rise in the demand for autonomous vehicles is leading to growth in demand for external airbags to protect pedestrians. With the continuous increase in fatality rates, there has been some serious research on driverless vehicles, owing to which there is a rise in demand for airbags. Advancements in automotive technology, increasing awareness among consumers, and rise in disposable income leads to rising demand for safety equipment such as airbags in vehicles. As a result, automobile manufacturers have started installing airbags in all types of vehicles. While initially only premium and luxury class vehicles came pre-installed with airbags, this growing consumer awareness pertaining to vehicle safety has resulted in all types of vehicles – premium, mid-range and low range – coming factory fitted with airbags.

