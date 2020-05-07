The global economic downtick has become worrisome for most companies in the Painting Masking Tapes market. Hence, companies are vying opportunities to gain competitive edge over other market players to capitalize on value-grab opportunities. Gain full access on our recently published report on the Painting Masking Tapes market that highlights how companies are adopting alternative business strategies to stay afloat during debilitating times.

Assessment of the Global Painting Masking Tapes Market

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) recently published a report which provides a deep understanding of the various factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Painting Masking Tapes market in the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study takes into account the historical and current market trends to predict the course of the Painting Masking Tapes market in the upcoming years. Further, the growth opportunities, drivers, and major challenges faced by market players in the Painting Masking Tapes market are discussed in detail.

Regional Outlook

The team of analysts at MRRSE, track the major developments within the Painting Masking Tapes sphere in various geographies. The market share, size, and value of each region are discussed in the report along with explanatory graphs, tables, and figures.

Competitive Outlook

This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments of leading companies operating in the Painting Masking Tapes market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

The report offers valuable insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.

Market: Dynamics

The world painting masking tapes market is prophesied to fairly rely on the popularity and applications of backing materials and adhesives used. For instance, some manufacturers would want to use paper backings such as filmic, flatback, or creped while others may employ foam or plastic, depending on the demand of end users. Such characteristics of painting masking tapes are studied to be influenced by the temperature at which they cure or dry, coating or paint system, and nature of application.

One of the primarily used adhesives could be rubber-based; however, silicone-based adhesives could be required if temperature reaches more than a 160°C. Having that said, temperature resistance may not be a prerequisite for sandblasting and other masking applications. Sometimes, a thick, strong backing could prove to be vital for resistance to an abrasive under high pressure. The success of painting masking tapes is projected to also depend on their ability to leave no residue, allow clean removal, and cause no damage to the substrate.

Global Painting Masking Tapes Market: Segmentation

The international painting masking tapes market is envisaged to be segregated as per backing material, end use, and adhesive type. In terms of backing material, the market could see a classification into foam, paper, plastic, and others. Amongst these segments, paper is anticipated to outperform all others in the category with a larger revenue share. It could grow at a 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2017–2022.

By end use, there could be vital segments such as automotive, building and construction, aerospace, and general industrial and do-it-yourself (DIY) activities taking shape in the international painting masking tapes market. By type of adhesive, the market could be divided into silicon-based, acrylic-based, and rubber-based adhesives.

Regionally, North America dominated the international painting masking tapes market on the basis of revenue. However, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) is prognosticated to earn a greater share of US$0.9 bn by the end of 2022. The market could also witness a segmentation into Japan, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Latin America, and Europe.

Global Painting Masking Tapes Market: Competition

In view of competition, leading companies such as 3M Company, Berry Global, Inc., Nitto Denko Corp, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation, Scapa Group PLC, Intertape Polymer Group, Inc., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Shurtape Technologies LLC, Bolex (Shenzhen) Adhesive Products Co. Ltd., and Advance Tapes International Ltd. could make their mark in the worldwide painting masking tapes market.

Critical Market Information Enclosed in the Report:

Current and future prospects of the Painting Masking Tapes market in different regions

Product portfolio analysis of leading players in the Painting Masking Tapes market

Market share comparison and detailed analysis of various segments of the Painting Masking Tapes market

Competition landscape analysis

Major trends expected to influence the growth of the Painting Masking Tapes market

Doubts Related to the Painting Masking Tapes Market Catered to in the Report:

What is the estimated value of the Painting Masking Tapes market in 2029? Why are market players inclined towards expanding their presence in region 2? How have technological advancements impacted the growth of the Painting Masking Tapes market? Which regional market is expected to present a range of opportunities for market players in the Painting Masking Tapes market? How are market players aligning their operations to fulfill the swelling demand for the Painting Masking Tapes in region 3?

