Assessment of the Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) recently published a report which provides a deep understanding of the various factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Engineering Plastic Compounds market in the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study takes into account the historical and current market trends to predict the course of the Engineering Plastic Compounds market in the upcoming years. Further, the growth opportunities, drivers, and major challenges faced by market players in the Engineering Plastic Compounds market are discussed in detail.

Regional Outlook

The team of analysts at MRRSE, track the major developments within the Engineering Plastic Compounds sphere in various geographies. The market share, size, and value of each region are discussed in the report along with explanatory graphs, tables, and figures.

Competitive Outlook

This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments of leading companies operating in the Engineering Plastic Compounds market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

The report offers valuable insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.

competition landscape of the market. The engineering plastic compounds market has been analyzed by using PESTEL analysis, considering all macroeconomic and microeconomic factors in every end-use industry. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness.

The study provides a conclusive view of the global engineering plastic compounds market by segmenting it in terms of compound type and end-use industry. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for engineering plastic compounds in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual compound type and end-use industry segments across all regions. Key players operating in the engineering plastic compounds market are Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Covestro AG, RTP Company, AKRO-PLASTIC GmbH, Daicel Polymer Ltd., Eurostar Engineering Plastics, Formulated Polymers Limited, Ginar Technology Co. Ltd., HDC HYUNDAI EP COMPANY, KAWASAKI SANKO KASEI Co., Ltd., Ngai Hing Hong Company Limited, Piper Plastics, Inc., Polymer-Group, Polyplastics Co., Ltd., Ravago Americas, Teknor Apex, Trinseo LLC, and WITTENBURG GROUP. Market players have been profiled in terms of critical aspects such as company overview, financial overview (EBIDTA, net sales, net income, R&D expenditure, and market capitalization), recent developments, technology analysis and mapping, and business strategies.

The report offers the estimated market size of the engineering plastic compounds market for 2017 and the forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global market has been provided in terms of value and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on compound type and end-use industry segments of the engineering plastic compounds market. Market size and forecast for each major compound type and end-use industry segment have been provided in terms of the global, regional, and country-level markets.

In order to compile the research report, in-depth interviews and discussions have been conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market, by Compound Type

Polycarbonate (PC) Compound

Polyamide (PA) Compound

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Compound

Polyacetal/Polyoxymethylene (POM) Compound

PET Compound

PBT Compound

Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO/PPE Blends) Compound

Fluoropolymer (PTFE and Other FPs) Compound

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Compound

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Compound

Styrene–Acrylonitrile (SAN) Compound

Thermoplastic Elastomer Compound TPE-s: Styrenic Block Copolymers TPE-o: Thermoplastic Polyolefin Elastomers TPE-v: Thermoplastic Vulcanizates TPE-u: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes TPE-e: Thermoplastic Copolyesters TPE-a: Thermoplastic Polyamides

Others

Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods & Appliances

Industrial Applications

Medical

Others

Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

A pervasive analysis of the engineering plastic compounds market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

A list of key developments in the engineering plastic compounds market by major players

A list of dynamic factors useful for building the roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the engineering plastic compounds market at the global, regional, and country levels

Widespread analysis with respect to investments and price trends that are expected impact the outlook for the global engineering plastic compounds market between 2018 and 2026

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and detailed competition landscape of key players dominating the market to help understand the competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

PESTEL analysis considering the study of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors and their impact on the engineering plastic compounds market

Manufacturing process of engineering plastic compounds adopted by key players operating in the market

Future potential applications exhibiting the lucrativeness of the market for the next few years (These applications are expected to provide the ability to identify and capitalize on the rapidly expanding segments of the market.)

