A recent market study on the global Event Logistics market reveals that the global Event Logistics market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The Event Logistics market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Event Logistics market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Event Logistics market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Event Logistics market?

What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

What are the factors that could impede the growth of the Event Logistics market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?

Why are the sales of the Event Logistics market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the Event Logistics Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Event Logistics market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Event Logistics market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Event Logistics market

The presented report segregates the Event Logistics market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Event Logistics market.

Segmentation of the Event Logistics market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Event Logistics market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Event Logistics market report.

The key players covered in this study

Agility

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH

Kuehne + Nagel

Rhenus Logistics

UPS

ACME Global Logistics

Allseas Global Logistics

AMR Group

Charles Kendall

Chaucer Logistics Group

DMS Global Event Logistics

EFI Logistics

Mothers & Sons

Pyramid Logistics

Senator International

Servicing International Trade Events (SITE)

SOS Global Express

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Inventory Management

Delivery Systems

Freight Forwarding

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Entertainment

Sports

Trade Fair

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Event Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Event Logistics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Event Logistics are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

