The global Geospatial Imagery Analytics market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Geospatial Imagery Analytics market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

Major strategies adopted by geospatial imagery analytics providers include strategic acquisitions and partnerships. Major players such as Digital Globe, ESRI, Harris Corporation, and Hexagon AB are working toward integration and creation of user-friendly and effective analytics solutions. Established players in the market are estimated to either merge into large enterprises or are likely to offer tough competition to emerging players in the market during the forecast period. Large geospatial imagery analytics vendors are expected to acquire regional players in order to improve their distribution networks in domestic as well as international markets. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such as strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as a part of company profiling.

Market Segmentation: Global geospatial imagery analytics Market

By Technology

Global positioning Systems (GPS)

Geographical Information Systems (GIS)

Remote Sensing

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV’s)

Others

By Analytics Type

Video Based

Image Based

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

By End-use

Defense & Security

Government

Environment Monitoring

Energy, Utility & Natural resources

Engineering & Construction

Mining & Manufacturing

Insurance

Agriculture

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Others

Additionally, the report provides analysis of the geospatial imagery analytics market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Geospatial Imagery Analytics market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

