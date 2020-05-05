Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on North America Market Revenue Analysis 2019-2026
COVID-19 Impact on North America Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global North America market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the North America market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
By Market Players:
Market Segmentation
By Country
- U.S
- Canada
By Product Type
- Synthetic Opioids
- Methadone
- Fentanyl
- Meperidine
- Semi-Synthetic Opioids
- Hydrocodone
- Oxymorphone
- Oxycodone
- Hydromorphone
- Buprenorphine
By Application
- Pain Management
- De-addiction
By Distribution Channel
- Retail Outlet
- Hospitals
Research Methodology
The analysts have considered the weighted average pricing of different opioids in North America while inspecting this market. Generic products have been taken into account, as an increase in generic products has led to a decrease in the average pricing of the drugs. Patented formulations such as tamper-resistant drugs or controlled release drugs are differentiated products and thus charge a high price; hence, they affect the average selling price of the product. Various government agencies regulate the selling prices of drugs and thus affect the price of many branded products. A demand-supply gap analysis has been carried out involving both marketplace discussion and desk research to determine the price. Indicators such as R&D expenditure, research funding from government and non-profit organizations etc. have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. The analysts have not factored yearly change in inflation rate while forecasting market numbers. All values for market size are in US$ (US Dollar).
