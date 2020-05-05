COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of USB Portable Battery will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global USB Portable Battery market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. We give this scenario a XX% probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the USB Portable Battery market will register a XX% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ XX million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of USB Portable Battery market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the USB Portable Battery, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the USB Portable Battery market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by USB Portable Battery companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Anker

Jackery

Mophie/Zagg

Golf & Feihuang

PowerAdd

JQWAY

Belkin

Ventev

UNU Electronics

E’aiito

ILUV

Monoprice

RAVPower

Huntkey

Aukey

Elite Power

Cyntur

Zendure

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

<7000 mAh

7000-12000 mAh

12000-17000 mAh

>17000 mAh

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Android Device

IOS Device

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global USB Portable Battery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of USB Portable Battery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global USB Portable Battery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the USB Portable Battery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of USB Portable Battery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the USB Portable Battery?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global USB Portable Battery Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global USB Portable Battery Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 USB Portable Battery Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 USB Portable Battery Segment by Type

2.2.1 <7000 mAh

2.2.2 7000-12000 mAh

2.2.3 12000-17000 mAh

2.2.4 >17000 mAh

2.3 USB Portable Battery Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global USB Portable Battery Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global USB Portable Battery Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global USB Portable Battery Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 USB Portable Battery Segment by Application

2.4.1 Android Device

2.4.2 IOS Device

Continued….

