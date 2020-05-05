Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Precision Farming Market Dynamics Analysis 2019-2029
The global Precision Farming market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Precision Farming market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Precision Farming market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Precision Farming market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Precision Farming market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Market Taxonomy
Application
- Variable Rate
- Application (VRA)
- Field Mapping
- Yield Monitoring
- Crop Scouting
- Soil Monitoring
- Farm Labor
- Management System
- Weather Tracking and Forecasting
Components
- Hardware
- Automation & Control Systems
- Display
- Guidance and Steering
- GPS/GNSS
- Mobile Devices
- Sensing and Monitoring Devices
- Yield Monitors
- Drones with Multispectral Cameras
- Soil Sensors
- Water Sensors
- Climate Sensors
- Automation & Control Systems
- Farm Management Software (FMS)
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
- Service
- Installation and Integrations Service
- Maintenance Service
- Consulting Service
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Each market player encompassed in the Precision Farming market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Precision Farming market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Precision Farming Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Precision Farming market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Precision Farming market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
What insights readers can gather from the Precision Farming market report?
- A critical study of the Precision Farming market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Precision Farming market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Precision Farming landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Precision Farming market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Precision Farming market share and why?
- What strategies are the Precision Farming market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Precision Farming market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Precision Farming market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Precision Farming market by the end of 2029?
