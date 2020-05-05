The global economic downtick has become worrisome for most companies in the Point-of-care Diagnostics market. Hence, companies are vying opportunities to gain competitive edge over other market players to capitalize on value-grab opportunities. Gain full access on our recently published report on the Point-of-care Diagnostics market that highlights how companies are adopting alternative business strategies to stay afloat during debilitating times.

segmented as follows:

Point-of-care Diagnostics Market, by Product Type

Lateral flow assay test

Flow- through test

Solid phase assay test

Agglutination assay test

Point-of-care Diagnostics Market, by Application

Infectious Disease Test

Cholesterol monitoring

Substance abuse Test

Fertility & Pregnancy Test

Blood Glucose Test

Point-of-care Diagnostics Market, by End Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Diagnostic Centers

Point-of-care Diagnostics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



