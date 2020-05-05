Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Fiberglass Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2019–2029
The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Fiberglass market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Fiberglass market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Fiberglass market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.
According to the report, the Fiberglass market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Fiberglass market landscape amidst the global pandemic.
Regional Assessment
The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Fiberglass market across various geographies such as:
Application Assessment
The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Fiberglass and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:
Market Segmentation and Forecast
Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market is segmented on the basis of product type as:
- Rovings
- Mats
- Strands
- Fabrics
Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market is segmented on the basis of glass type as:
- S-Class
- E-Class
- C-Class
- ECR-Class
- Others
Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market is segmented on the basis of application as:
- Aerospace & Defense
- Wind Energy
- Construction
- Marine
- Sports & Leisure
- Pipes & Tanks
- Automotive
- Others
Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market is segmented on the basis of region as:
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- China
- APAC excluding China & Japan
- Eastern Europe
- MEA
- Japan
Global Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market Analysis, by Region
From a regional perspective, the fiberglass (glass fiber) market in China is projected to witness the fasted growth over the forecast period. China is estimated to account for a revenue share of more than 32% in overall fiberglass (glass fiber) by 2028-end. However, the fiberglass (glass fiber) market in North America is expected to register a CAGR of 4.0 % in terms of volume over the forecast period. Fiberglass (glass fiber) market in North America is expected to reach US$ 2,687.3 Mn by the end of 2028, recording a CAGR of 8.7 % over the forecast period. Whereas the fiberglass (glass fiber) market growth rate in MEA and APAC excluding China & Japan is expected to remain relatively lower as compared to the global Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market average between 2018 and 2028.
Key Players Dominating the Global Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market
Some of the players identified in the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market are Owens Corning, PFG Fiber Glass Corporation, CPIC Abahsain Fiberglass M.E., W.L.L., Chongqing Polycomp International Corp, and Jushi Group Co., Ltd. among others. Over the recent past, the industry players have focused acquisitions.
