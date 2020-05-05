A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Oil Free Compressor market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Oil Free Compressor market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Oil Free Compressor market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Oil Free Compressor market.

As per the report, the Oil Free Compressor market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Oil Free Compressor market are highlighted in the report. Although the Oil Free Compressor market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Competitive Landscape

To capitalize on the increasing demand for oil-free compressors in North America, Hitachi acquired Accudyne Industries along with its subsidiaries in 2017. With the acquisition, Hitachi plans to leverage Accudyne’s subsidiary Sullair’s oil-free compressor market presence in North America.

With the Middle East economy recovering and rapid industrialization in the region the oil-free compressor market is expected to bolster. To capitalize on the trend, Saudi Arabia-based rental company Ejar Cranes & Equipment signed a $2 million deal with Doosan for 50 portable oil-free compressors.

Mahle recently introduced the first-of-its-kind components in the oil-free compressor market, for designing of oil-free compressors. According to Mahle, the components will aid in the production of compressed air braking systems and will offer clean, oil-free compressed air flow.

Some of the leading players in the oil-free compressor market include:

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand PLC

Fs-Elliott Co., Llc,

Bauer Compressor Inc

Mehrer Josef Gmbh & Co. Kg.

Gardner Denver

General Electric

Anest Iwata Motherson Limited

Werther International Inc.

Kaeser Kompressoren

Quincy Compressor

Boge

Chicago Pneumatic

Ge Oil & Gas

Oil-free Compressor Market: Regional Outlook

The oil-free compressor market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in the foreseeable future owing to the prospering economies and the rapid surge in the chemical, textiles, electronics, and F&B industries in the region. China and India are expected to be the forerunners of growth in the region. North America and Europe are expected to hold a significant share of the oil-free compressor market on the back of the increasing necessity to comply with environmental regulations. Brazil is estimated to be a key player in the growth of the oil-free compressor market in the Latin American region.

Oil-free Compressor Market: Segmentation

The global oil-free compressor market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industry, type, and geographical region.

On the basis of end-use industry, the oil-free compressor market can be segmented into:

Chemical Industry

Power Generation`

Electrical & Electronics

Steel Industry

Chemical Industry

Food and Beverages Industry

On the basis of type, the global oil-free compressor market can be segmented into:

Piston Compressor

Rotary Screw compressor

Centrifugal Compressor

On the basis of geographical region, the oil-free compressor market can be segmented into:

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

North America (Canada, USA)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (S. Africa, GCC Countries, Northern Africa)

South East Asia and Pacific (ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, India)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Western Europe (U.K., Spain, France, Italy)

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the oil-free compressor market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key oil-free market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Oil-free Compressor Market Dynamics

Oil-free Compressor Market Size

Oil-free Compressor Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

