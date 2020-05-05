According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Building Applied Photovoltaics (BAPV) will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Building Applied Photovoltaics (BAPV) market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 503.8 million in 2019. We give this scenario a XX% probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Building Applied Photovoltaics (BAPV) market will register a XX% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ XX million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Building Applied Photovoltaics (BAPV) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Building Applied Photovoltaics (BAPV), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Building Applied Photovoltaics (BAPV) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Building Applied Photovoltaics (BAPV) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

OPVIUS

First Solar

Sharp Solar

Centrosolar

Suntech Holding

DSD Energy

GIE

Soltecture

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

OPV

DSC

Others

OPV type holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 44% in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Rooftop

Facades

Rooftop is the most common install position of Building Applied Photovoltaics (BAPV), which takes up about 67% of the clients in 2018.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Building Applied Photovoltaics (BAPV) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Building Applied Photovoltaics (BAPV) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Building Applied Photovoltaics (BAPV) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Building Applied Photovoltaics (BAPV) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Building Applied Photovoltaics (BAPV) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

