Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Arc Welding Equipment Market 2020: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2029
The global Arc Welding Equipment market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Arc Welding Equipment market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Arc Welding Equipment market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Arc Welding Equipment market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Arc Welding Equipment market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Market Segmentation
By Technology
- Plasma Arc Welding (PAW)
- Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW)
- Flux Cored Arc Welding (FCAW)
- Electroslag Arc Welding (ESW)
- Electrogas Arc Welding (EGW)
- Gas-Tungsten Arc Welding (GTAW)
- Gas-Metal Arc Welding (GMAW)
- Submerged Arc Welding (SAW)
- Others (Atomic Hydrogen Welding)
By Automation Level
- Manual
- Semi-automatic
- Automatic
By Region
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
By Technology and Gas Usage
- Plasma Arc Welding (PAW)
- Argon
- Helium
- Hydrogen
- Flux Cored Arc Welding (FCAW)
- Argon
- Carbon Dioxide
- Oxygen
- Electroslag Arc Welding (ESW)
- Argon
- Carbon Dioxide
- Gas-Metal Arc Welding (GMAW)
- Argon
- Oxygen
- Carbon Dioxide
- Nitrogen
- Helium
- Gas-Tungsten Arc Welding (GTAW)
- Argon
- Hydrogen
- Helium
- Others (Atomic Hydrogen Welding)
- Hydrogen
Research Methodology
We have adopted a systematic research approach while inspecting this market. In-depth secondary research is used to arrive at the overall market size, top industry players, top products and industry associations. Our analysts have formulated a detailed discussion guide to conduct interviews with industry experts, industry players, distributors and retailers. Data is validated using the triangulation method, wherein primary and secondary data along with Persistence Market Research analysis contribute to the final data. We have also analyzed companies’ annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings and press releases to fetch substantial information about the market size, trends, opportunities, drivers and restraints.
Each market player encompassed in the Arc Welding Equipment market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Arc Welding Equipment market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Arc Welding Equipment Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Arc Welding Equipment market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Arc Welding Equipment market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
