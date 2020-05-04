Virtual Reality Game Engines Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025
This report focuses on the global Virtual Reality Game Engines status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
A game engine is a software development environment designed for people to build video games. Developers use them to create games for consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. The core functionality typically provided by a game engine includes a rendering engine, a physics engine or collision detection (and collision response), sound, scripting, animation, artificial intelligence, networking, streaming, memory management, threading, localization support, scene graph, and may include video support for cinematics. The process of game development is often economized, in large part, by reusing/adapting the same game engine to create different games[1] or to make it easier to port games to multiple platforms.
In 2017, the global Virtual Reality Game Engines market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Unity Technologies
Unreal Engine
Epic Games
Crytek
Sony
Corona Labs (Organization)
The Game Creators
Valve Corporation
Silicon Studio
libGDX
Ambiera
GarageGames
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Mobilephone
VR headset
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Virtual Reality Game Engines status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Virtual Reality Game Engines development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Virtual Reality Game Engines are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Type I
1.4.3 Type II
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Mobilephone
1.5.3 VR headset
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size
2.2 Virtual Reality Game Engines Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Virtual Reality Game Engines Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Virtual Reality Game Engines Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Virtual Reality Game Engines Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Virtual Reality Game Engines Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Virtual Reality Game Engines Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Virtual Reality Game Engines Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Virtual Reality Game Engines Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Virtual Reality Game Engines Key Players in China
7.3 China Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Type
7.4 China Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Virtual Reality Game Engines Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Virtual Reality Game Engines Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Virtual Reality Game Engines Key Players in India
10.3 India Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Type
10.4 India Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Virtual Reality Game Engines Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Unity Technologies
12.1.1 Unity Technologies Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Virtual Reality Game Engines Introduction
12.1.4 Unity Technologies Revenue in Virtual Reality Game Engines Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Unity Technologies Recent Development
12.2 Unreal Engine
12.2.1 Unreal Engine Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Virtual Reality Game Engines Introduction
12.2.4 Unreal Engine Revenue in Virtual Reality Game Engines Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Unreal Engine Recent Development
12.3 Epic Games
12.3.1 Epic Games Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Virtual Reality Game Engines Introduction
12.3.4 Epic Games Revenue in Virtual Reality Game Engines Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Epic Games Recent Development
12.4 Crytek
12.4.1 Crytek Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Virtual Reality Game Engines Introduction
12.4.4 Crytek Revenue in Virtual Reality Game Engines Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Crytek Recent Development
12.5 Sony
12.5.1 Sony Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Virtual Reality Game Engines Introduction
12.5.4 Sony Revenue in Virtual Reality Game Engines Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Sony Recent Development
12.6 Corona Labs (Organization)
12.6.1 Corona Labs (Organization) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Virtual Reality Game Engines Introduction
12.6.4 Corona Labs (Organization) Revenue in Virtual Reality Game Engines Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Corona Labs (Organization) Recent Development
12.7 The Game Creators
12.7.1 The Game Creators Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Virtual Reality Game Engines Introduction
12.7.4 The Game Creators Revenue in Virtual Reality Game Engines Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 The Game Creators Recent Development
12.8 Valve Corporation
12.8.1 Valve Corporation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Virtual Reality Game Engines Introduction
12.8.4 Valve Corporation Revenue in Virtual Reality Game Engines Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Valve Corporation Recent Development
12.9 Silicon Studio
12.9.1 Silicon Studio Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Virtual Reality Game Engines Introduction
12.9.4 Silicon Studio Revenue in Virtual Reality Game Engines Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Silicon Studio Recent Development
12.10 libGDX
12.10.1 libGDX Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Virtual Reality Game Engines Introduction
12.10.4 libGDX Revenue in Virtual Reality Game Engines Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 libGDX Recent Development
12.11 Ambiera
12.12 GarageGames
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
