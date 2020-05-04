This report focuses on the global Virtual Reality Game Engines status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Reality Game Engines development in United States, Europe and China.

A game engine is a software development environment designed for people to build video games. Developers use them to create games for consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. The core functionality typically provided by a game engine includes a rendering engine, a physics engine or collision detection (and collision response), sound, scripting, animation, artificial intelligence, networking, streaming, memory management, threading, localization support, scene graph, and may include video support for cinematics. The process of game development is often economized, in large part, by reusing/adapting the same game engine to create different games[1] or to make it easier to port games to multiple platforms.

In 2017, the global Virtual Reality Game Engines market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Unity Technologies

Unreal Engine

Epic Games

Crytek

Sony

Corona Labs (Organization)

The Game Creators

Valve Corporation

Silicon Studio

libGDX

Ambiera

GarageGames

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

Mobilephone

VR headset

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Virtual Reality Game Engines status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Virtual Reality Game Engines development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Virtual Reality Game Engines are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Mobilephone

1.5.3 VR headset

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size

2.2 Virtual Reality Game Engines Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Virtual Reality Game Engines Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Virtual Reality Game Engines Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Virtual Reality Game Engines Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Virtual Reality Game Engines Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Virtual Reality Game Engines Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Virtual Reality Game Engines Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Virtual Reality Game Engines Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Virtual Reality Game Engines Key Players in China

7.3 China Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Type

7.4 China Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Virtual Reality Game Engines Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Virtual Reality Game Engines Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Virtual Reality Game Engines Key Players in India

10.3 India Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Type

10.4 India Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Virtual Reality Game Engines Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Virtual Reality Game Engines Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Unity Technologies

12.1.1 Unity Technologies Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Virtual Reality Game Engines Introduction

12.1.4 Unity Technologies Revenue in Virtual Reality Game Engines Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Unity Technologies Recent Development

12.2 Unreal Engine

12.2.1 Unreal Engine Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Virtual Reality Game Engines Introduction

12.2.4 Unreal Engine Revenue in Virtual Reality Game Engines Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Unreal Engine Recent Development

12.3 Epic Games

12.3.1 Epic Games Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Virtual Reality Game Engines Introduction

12.3.4 Epic Games Revenue in Virtual Reality Game Engines Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Epic Games Recent Development

12.4 Crytek

12.4.1 Crytek Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Virtual Reality Game Engines Introduction

12.4.4 Crytek Revenue in Virtual Reality Game Engines Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Crytek Recent Development

12.5 Sony

12.5.1 Sony Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Virtual Reality Game Engines Introduction

12.5.4 Sony Revenue in Virtual Reality Game Engines Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Sony Recent Development

12.6 Corona Labs (Organization)

12.6.1 Corona Labs (Organization) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Virtual Reality Game Engines Introduction

12.6.4 Corona Labs (Organization) Revenue in Virtual Reality Game Engines Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Corona Labs (Organization) Recent Development

12.7 The Game Creators

12.7.1 The Game Creators Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Virtual Reality Game Engines Introduction

12.7.4 The Game Creators Revenue in Virtual Reality Game Engines Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 The Game Creators Recent Development

12.8 Valve Corporation

12.8.1 Valve Corporation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Virtual Reality Game Engines Introduction

12.8.4 Valve Corporation Revenue in Virtual Reality Game Engines Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Valve Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Silicon Studio

12.9.1 Silicon Studio Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Virtual Reality Game Engines Introduction

12.9.4 Silicon Studio Revenue in Virtual Reality Game Engines Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Silicon Studio Recent Development

12.10 libGDX

12.10.1 libGDX Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Virtual Reality Game Engines Introduction

12.10.4 libGDX Revenue in Virtual Reality Game Engines Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 libGDX Recent Development

12.11 Ambiera

12.12 GarageGames

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

