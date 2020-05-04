This report focuses on the global status of video games, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of video games in the United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the size of the global video game market was millions of US dollars and is expected to reach one million US dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2018-2025.

The main actors addressed in this study

Activision Blizzard

Electronic Arts

GungHo

King

Microsoft

Nintendo

Sony

Take-Two Interactive

Tencent

Ubisoft

market segment by type, the product can be divided into

action

Shooter

Sport

Games Role

Adventure

Course

Strategy

Other

Market segment by application, divided into smartphones for TV tablets connected by

PC

Market segment by region / country, this report covers the United States Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central and South America The objectives of the study of this report are to: analyze the global status of video games, future forecasts, growth opportunity, key market and key players. Present the development of video games in the United States, Europe and China. Establish a strategic profile of the main players and thoroughly analyze their development plan and strategies. Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the video game market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered to be the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Report overview

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Actors covered

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global video game market by type (2013-2025)

1.4. 2 Action

1.4.3 Shooter

1.4.4 Sports

1.4 .5 Role-playing games

1.4.6 Adventure

1.4.7 Races

1.4.8 Strategy

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Share of the world video game market by application (2013 -2025)

1.5.2 PC

1.5.3 Connected TV

1.5 .4 Tablet

1.5.5 Smartphone

1.6 Study objectives

1.7 year considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Size of the Video Game Market

2.2 Trends in Video Game Growth by Region

2.2.1 Size of the Video Game Market by Region (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Video Game Market Share by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry

trends 2.3.1

Market trends 2.3.2 Main market drivers

2.3 .3 Market opportunities

Chapter Three: Market share of the main players

3.1 Size of the video game market by manufacturers

3.1.1 Global video game

revenues by manufacturers (2013-2018) 3.1.2 Global market share of video games revenues by manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1 .3 Global video game market concentration ratio (CRChapter five: and HHI)

3.2 Key video game players Headquarters and area served

3.3 Key players Video game product / solution / service

3.4 Date of entry into the video game market

3.5 Mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown of data by type and application

4.1 Global video game March

Suite …

