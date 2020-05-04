Videoconferencing refers to conducting conferences using telecommunication technologies for real-time two-way transmission of audio and video.

In 2017, the global market for video conferencing solutions was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the 2018-2025 period.

This report focuses on the global status of the videoconferencing solution, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of the videoconferencing solution in the United States, Europe and China.

The main players covered by this study

Cisco Systems

Adobe Systems

Huawei Technologies

Logitech International

Microsoft

Arkadin Cloud Communications

JOYCE CR

Polycom

Orange Business Services

West Unified Communications Services

Vidyo

ZTE Corporation

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into hardware software services

Market segment by application, divided into

companies

Government

Education

Health

Others

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:

Analyze the status of the global videoconferencing solution, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of the videoconferencing solution in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies

Define, describe and forecast the market by type of product, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the videoconferencing solution market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Covered players

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global videoconferencing solution market by type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Services

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global market share of videoconferencing solutions by application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Companies

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 Education

1.5.5 Health

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Size of the video conferencing solutions market

2.2 Growth trends in videoconferencing solutions by region

2.2.1 Size of the videoconferencing solutions market by region (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Market share of videoconferencing solutions by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market opportunities

Chapter Three: Market share of the main players

3.1 Market size of video conferencing solutions by manufacturers

3.1.1 Global turnover of videoconferencing solutions by manufacturer (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Market share of global video conferencing solution revenues by manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Market concentration ratio for the global videoconferencing solution (CRChapter five: and HHI)

3.2 The key players in the Hea videoconferencing solution

Continued….

