To reduce the human error, increased integration of driving automation has replaced human intervention in several functions. Companies like General Motors and Google are coming up fully autonomous cars in the near future. Installation of sensor enabled road signs detection systems is being done by many of the major manufacturers. The rate of casualties due to human error is so high that adopting the technology of Traffic Recognition Systems will drastically reduce the accident rates.

Market Dynamics

Some of the drivers of this market are:

Strict regulations regarding the reduction of pollution

Usage of enhanced technology to reduce accidents and promote safety by Government

Advancements in research into cameras, sensor and other automobile technology

Rise in Disposable Income

Demand for cars with luxury features

But the Market will take some time to achieve high success due to various reasons like:

High costs of systems and components associated

Inadequate and Ongoing Research

Weather conditions – Fog and Misty Weather act as a restraining factor affecting the value of the system

Efficiency and Speed of the detection

Segmentation

The market is segmented based on end-user segments and types. The types of detection in the market can be segmented into:

Colour-Based Detection

Shape-Based Detection

Feature-Based Detection

Other

The end users/ applications of this market based on which the market share and growth rate can be segmented are:

Bridges

Road

Tunnel

Mountain Pass

Highways

Other

Geographic Analysis

As already stated, Europe has the largest market share and Asia-Pacific region is the highest growth share market. Countries like China, Japan and South Korea have the capacity to grow more in the coming years. India has also shown some interest in this market segment due to high casualty rate on the roads. But it would need some good recognition systems due to the bad conditioning of roads and diverse cities.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this segment include Daimler, Delphi, Bosch, ZF-TRW, Denso, Toshiba. Others include Continental Automotive, Gentex, Ford etc.

