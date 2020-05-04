Traffic Signal Recognition Market 2016-2022 / Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects With Forecast
To reduce the human error, increased integration of driving automation has replaced human intervention in several functions. Companies like General Motors and Google are coming up fully autonomous cars in the near future. Installation of sensor enabled road signs detection systems is being done by many of the major manufacturers. The rate of casualties due to human error is so high that adopting the technology of Traffic Recognition Systems will drastically reduce the accident rates.
Market Dynamics
Some of the drivers of this market are:
Strict regulations regarding the reduction of pollution
Usage of enhanced technology to reduce accidents and promote safety by Government
Advancements in research into cameras, sensor and other automobile technology
Rise in Disposable Income
Demand for cars with luxury features
But the Market will take some time to achieve high success due to various reasons like:
High costs of systems and components associated
Inadequate and Ongoing Research
Weather conditions – Fog and Misty Weather act as a restraining factor affecting the value of the system
Efficiency and Speed of the detection
Segmentation
The market is segmented based on end-user segments and types. The types of detection in the market can be segmented into:
Colour-Based Detection
Shape-Based Detection
Feature-Based Detection
Other
The end users/ applications of this market based on which the market share and growth rate can be segmented are:
Bridges
Road
Tunnel
Mountain Pass
Highways
Other
Geographic Analysis
As already stated, Europe has the largest market share and Asia-Pacific region is the highest growth share market. Countries like China, Japan and South Korea have the capacity to grow more in the coming years. India has also shown some interest in this market segment due to high casualty rate on the roads. But it would need some good recognition systems due to the bad conditioning of roads and diverse cities.
Key Players
Some of the key players in this segment include Daimler, Delphi, Bosch, ZF-TRW, Denso, Toshiba. Others include Continental Automotive, Gentex, Ford etc.
