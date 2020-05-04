Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Apparel Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis And Forecast Till 2025
This report focuses on the global status of ICT testing, inspection and certification for clothing, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the test, inspection and certification ICT for the development of clothing in the United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global market for ICT clothing testing, inspection and certification was millions of US dollars and is expected to reach one million US dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2018 to 2025.
The main players covered by this study
Fibre2Fashion Pvt
TÜV SÜD
Hong Kong Association
Bureau Veritas
SGS
Certest srl
Element Materials Technology
UBS
Intertek
Kompass
SgT
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
fabric Check
garment labeling
Workmanship Evaluation
Other
Segment market application, divided into
clothing
for adults Clothing for children
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
The objectives of the study of this report are: To
analyze the overall status of ICT testing, inspection and certification for clothing, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.
Present the test, inspection and certification ICT for clothing development in the United States, Europe and China.
Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies
Define, describe and forecast the market by type of product, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the ICT test, inspection and certification market for clothing are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base year: 2017
Estimated year: 2018
Forecast year 2018 to 2025
For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered to be the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Contents
Chapter One: Presentation of the Report
1.1 Scope of the study
1.2 Key market segments
1.3 Covered players
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.4.1 ICT, global testing, inspection and certification for the growth rate of the clothing market size by type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Checking the fabric
1.4.3 Labeling of clothing
1.4.4 Assessment of performance
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by application
1.5.1 Global ICT for testing, inspection and certification for garment market share by application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Clothing for adults
1.5.3 Children’s clothing
1.6 Objectives of the study
1.7 years considered
Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth
2.1 ICT test, inspection and certification for the size of the clothing market
2.2 ICT test, inspection and certification for clothing growth trends by region
2.2.1 ICT test, inspection and certification for the size of the clothing market by region (2013-2025)
2.2.2 ICT test, inspection and certification for the garment market share by region (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry trends
2.3.1 Main market trends
2.3.2 Market drivers
2.3.3 Market opportunities
Chapter Three: Market share of the main players
3.1 ICT test, inspection and certification for the size of the garment market by manufacturers
3.1.1 Global ICT testing, inspection and certification for garment revenues by manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Tests, inspections and global certificates
Continued….
