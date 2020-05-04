This report focuses on the global status of taxi booking software, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of taxi reservation software in the United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global market for taxi booking software was millions of U.S. dollars, and is expected to reach millions of U.S. dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2018 to 2025.

The main players covered by this study

TaxiCaller

Uber

Didi Chuxing

CAR Inc

Taximobility.com

Autocab

OnDe LLC

Technoduce Info Soutions Pvt Ltd,

Wrydes

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

iPhone

Android

Market segment by application, divided into passenger driver

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study in this report are as follows:

Analyze the global status of taxi booking software, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of taxi reservation software in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies

Define, describe and forecast the market by type of product, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the taxi booking software market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on the data by region, company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Covered players

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the world market for taxi reservation software by type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 iPhone

1.4.3 Android

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global market share of taxi booking software by application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Passenger

1.5.3 Pilot

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Market size of taxi booking software

2.2 Growth trends in taxi booking software by region

2.2.1 Size of the taxi booking software market by region (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Market share of taxi booking software by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market opportunities

Chapter Three: Market share of the main players

3.1 Market size of manufacturers’ taxi booking software

3.1.1 Global revenue from taxi booking software by manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global market share of taxi booking software revenue by manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Concentration ratio of the world market for taxi reservation software (CRChapter five: and HHI)

3.2 Key players in the taxi reservation software Headquarters and area served

3.3 Product / solution / service of the taxi booking software of the main players

3.4 Date of entry into the taxi booking software market

Continued….

