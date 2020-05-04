Sports nutrition products are used to enhance athletic performance that may include vitamins, minerals, amino acids, herbs, or botanicals (plants) — or any concentration, extract, or combination of these.Sports nutrition products can be categorized as food, beverage or supplements. In this report, the statistical data is based on sports and fitness nutrition supplements, including performance enhancers, metabolic/fat burners, muscle builders, meal replacements, weight gainers and energy formulas solid in powder, tablet and ready-to-drink formats.

The global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Glanbia

NBTY

Abbott Laboratories

GNC Holdings

MuscleTech

Cellucor

MusclePharm

Maxi Nutrition

PF

Champion Performance

Universal Nutrition

Nutrex

MHP

ProMeraSports

BPI Sports

Prolab Nutrition

NOW

Enervit

NutraClick

Dymatize Enterprises

CPT

UN

Gaspari Nutrition

Plethico Pharmaceuticals

The Balance Bar

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Protein Shakes/Powders

Creatine

Weight- gain Powders

Meal Replacement Powders

ZMA

HMB

Glutamine

Thermogenics

Antioxidants

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Bodybuilders

Pro/amateur athletes

Recreational users

Lifestyle users

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

Figure Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Picture

1.1.2 Specifications

Table Product Specifications of Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

Table Products Segment of Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements

Table Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.1.1 Protein Shakes/Powders

Table Protein Shakes/Powders Overview

1.2.1.2 Creatine

Table Creatine Overview

1.2.1.3 Weight- gain Powders

Table Weight- gain Powders Overview

1.2.1.4 Meal Replacement Powders

Table Meal Replacement Powders Overview

1.2.1.5 ZMA

Table ZMA Overview

1.2.1.6 HMB

Table HMB Overview

1.2.1.7 Glutamine

Table Glutamine Overview

1.2.1.8 Thermogenics

Table Thermogenics Overview

1.2.1.9 Antioxidants

Table Antioxidants Overview

1.2.2 by Application

Table Application Segment of Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements

Table Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.2.1 Bodybuilders

Table Bodybuilders Overview

1.2.2.2 Pro/amateur athletes

Table Pro/amateur athletes Overview

1.2.2.3 Recreational users

Continued….

