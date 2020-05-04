The global Soy Protein Ingredients Market was valued at USD 8.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 15.17 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Soy is known to be an excellent source of dietary protein. Soy foods are made up of ingredients which include concentrates, isolates and soy flours. Growing demand for dairy alternatives from the consumers is expected to be the major factor driving the market over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing inclination towards plant protein

1.2 Increase in the consumption of sports nutrition supplements

1.3 Low costs as compared to alternatives

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Unpopular flavor

2.2 Ban on some soy products

Market Segmentation:

The global Soy Protein Ingredients Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type Application and region.

1. Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market, by Product Type:

1.1 Soy Protein Isolates

1.2 Soy Protein Concentrates

1.3 Soy Flour

1.4 Others

2. Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market, by Application:

2.1 Food

2.1.1 Bakery & Confectionery

2.1.2 Meat Alternatives

2.1.3 Functional Foods

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Animal Feed

2.2.1 Livestock

2.2.2 Pet food

2.2.3 Aquafeed

3. Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

2. Dupont Nutrition & Health

3. Cargill, Incorporated

4. CHS Inc.

5. Kerry Group PLC

6. Wilmar International Limited

7. Nisshin Oillio Group, Ltd.

8. Biopress S.A.S.

9. The Scoular Company

10. Devansoy Inc.

11. AG Processing Inc

12. Ruchi Soya Industries Limited

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

