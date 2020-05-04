Software Defined Storage (SDS) is a marketing term for computer data storage software for rules-based provisioning and management of data storage regardless of the underlying hardware. Software-defined storage typically includes some form of storage virtualization to separate the storage hardware from the software that manages it.

In 2017, the size of the global software-defined storage (SDS) market was xx million U.S. dollars and is expected to reach xx million U.S. dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the period. 2018-2025.

Access the PDF example of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2378881

This report focuses on the global status of software-defined storage (SDS), future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players. The objectives of the study are to present SDS (Software-Defined Storage) development in the United States, Europe and China.

The main players covered in this study

Atlantis Computing

Datacore Software

Ericsson

Intel

Maxta

Microsoft

Nexenta System

Nutanix

Pivot3

Swiftstack

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

SDS Server

Data Security and Compliance Software

SDS Controller Software SDS Controller Software

Data Management

Storage Hypervisor

Learn more about this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2378881

Market segment by application, divided into data backup and disaster recovery

monitoring storage provisioning and high availability Others

market segments by country / region, this report covers

United States in

Europe

China

Japan South

Asia – Central

India

and South America

The objectives of the study in this report are :

To analyze the global status of software defined storage (SDS), future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present SDS (Software-Defined Storage) development in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and thoroughly analyze their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the software-defined storage (SDS) market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-software-defined-storage-sds-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Actors covered

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global software storage (SDS) market by type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 SDS server

1.4.3 Security and data compliance software

1.4.4 SDS controller software

1.4.5 Data management

1.4.6 Storage hypervisor

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Market share of software-defined storage (SDS) by application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Surveillance

1.5.3 Data backup and disaster recovery

1.5.4 Provisioning of storage and high availability

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 Years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Software-defined storage (SDS) Market size

2.2 Software-defined storage (SDS) Growth trends by region

2.2.1 Size storage market defined by software (SDS) by region (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Software-defined storage (SDS) market share by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Top Market Trends

2.3.2 Market factors

2.3.3 Market opportunities

Chapter Three: Market share of the main players

3.1 Size of software-defined storage (SDS) market by manufacturers

3.1.1 Global sales of software-defined storage (SDS) by manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Manuf share of the global software defined storage (SDS) market

Suite ….

About us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a one-off help for all your market research needs. We have an extensive database of reports from major publishers and authors around the world. We specialize in delivering personalized reports to our customers’ requirements. We have complete information about our publishers and are therefore sure of the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our customers to map their needs and we produce the perfect market research required for our customers.

Contact us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, USA

Telephone : +1 (972) -362-8199; +91 895 659 5155