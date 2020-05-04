The intelligent water management system is an integrated set of systems that allow utilities to monitor and diagnose problems remotely and continuously, prioritize and manage maintenance problems and use data to optimize all aspects of the water distribution network.

In 2017, the global market for intelligent water management systems was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the period. 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global status of intelligent water management systems, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of Smart Water Management Systems in the United States, Europe and China.

The main actors covered by this study

IBM

Aclara Technologies

Oracle

Schneider Electric

Sensus

Arad

Neptune Technology

Mueller Water Products

Arcadis

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

advanced cellular network of water meter

reading technology

Market segment by application, divided into residential commercial utilities Others

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:

Analyze the overall state of intelligent water management systems, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of Smart Water Management Systems in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies

Define, describe and forecast the market by type of product, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the market for intelligent water management systems are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered to be the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Covered players

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate of the market size of global intelligent water management systems by type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Advanced water meters

1.4.3 Meter reading technology

1.4.4 Cellular network

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global market share of intelligent water management systems by application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commerical

1.5.4 Utilities

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Market size for intelligent water management systems

2.2 Growth trends of smart water management systems by region

2.2.1 Market size of intelligent water management systems by region (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Market share of smart water management systems by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market opportunities

Chapter Three: Market share of the main players

3.1 Market size of manufacturers’ intelligent water management systems

3.1.1 Global turnover of intelligent water management systems by manufacturer (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Market share of manufacturers’ global smart water management revenue (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Concentration ratio of the global market for intelligent water management systems (CRChapter five: and HHI)

Continued….

