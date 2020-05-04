Smart Water Management Systems Market Report 2020 Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Sales Revenue, Business Strategies, Key Countries Analysis by Leading Players with Forecast to 2025
The intelligent water management system is an integrated set of systems that allow utilities to monitor and diagnose problems remotely and continuously, prioritize and manage maintenance problems and use data to optimize all aspects of the water distribution network.
In 2017, the global market for intelligent water management systems was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the period. 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global status of intelligent water management systems, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of Smart Water Management Systems in the United States, Europe and China.
The main actors covered by this study
IBM
Aclara Technologies
Oracle
Schneider Electric
Sensus
Arad
Neptune Technology
Mueller Water Products
Arcadis
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
advanced cellular network of water meter
reading technology
Market segment by application, divided into residential commercial utilities Others
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:
Analyze the overall state of intelligent water management systems, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.
Present the development of Smart Water Management Systems in the United States, Europe and China.
Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies
Define, describe and forecast the market by type of product, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the market for intelligent water management systems are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base year: 2017
Estimated year: 2018
Forecast year 2018 to 2025
For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered to be the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Contents
Chapter One: Presentation of the Report
1.1 Scope of the study
1.2 Key market segments
1.3 Covered players
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.4.1 Growth rate of the market size of global intelligent water management systems by type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Advanced water meters
1.4.3 Meter reading technology
1.4.4 Cellular network
1.5 Market by application
1.5.1 Global market share of intelligent water management systems by application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Commerical
1.5.4 Utilities
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Objectives of the study
1.7 years considered
Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth
2.1 Market size for intelligent water management systems
2.2 Growth trends of smart water management systems by region
2.2.1 Market size of intelligent water management systems by region (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Market share of smart water management systems by region (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry trends
2.3.1 Main market trends
2.3.2 Market drivers
2.3.3 Market opportunities
Chapter Three: Market share of the main players
3.1 Market size of manufacturers’ intelligent water management systems
3.1.1 Global turnover of intelligent water management systems by manufacturer (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Market share of manufacturers’ global smart water management revenue (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Concentration ratio of the global market for intelligent water management systems (CRChapter five: and HHI)
Continued….
